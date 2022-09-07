RUTLAND — Burr and Burton swept the first cross country meet of the fall on Tuesday, while a couple of Patriots found themselves inside the top-10.
Matheo Gallazzini paced the Bulldogs boys with his time of 17 minutes, 40.37 seconds, good for third overall. Fellow Bulldog Isaac Vernon (18:50.52, sixth) also had a strong run, as BBA accumulated 45 points for the first place finish. Rutland’s Samuel Kay (17:20.07) was first to cross the finish line.
MAU was led by Thomas Sheetz (19:11.02, eighth), while BBA’s Michael Hornby (20:23.39, ninth) rounded out local athletes within the top-10.
The BBA girls were paced by Madeline Harris (23:21.79, second) and Emily Harris (23:23.89, third), who finished just behind winner Erin Geisler (21:15.64) of Rutland.
Ella Saccio was the first Patriot to cross the finish line, doing so in 24:17.51, good for sixth overall.
Bulldogs Lilly Harris (24:20.04, seventh) and Grace Cabasco (24:37.21, ninth) also finished inside the top 10.