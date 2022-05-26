BBA LAX 5/20/2022 (copy)

Burr and Burton's Brooke Weber attacks the Woodstock net during a May 20 game.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
BRATTLEBORO — The Burr and Burton girls lacrosse team finished its regular season on a high note, defeating Brattleboro 16-5 on Thursday.

Josie Powers (four goals, two assists) and Paige Samuelson (three goals, three assists) led the way with their six point performances. Brattleboro’s Willow Romo led her team with three scores.

Tatum Sands scored four goals and added an assist for BBA. Grace McDonald scored twice with one assist and Annabelle Gray, Brooke Weber and Mai-Liis Edwards eached scored and assisted on one goal for the Bulldogs.

BBA finishes its season 13-2 overall and on a seven game winning streak heading into playoffs.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

