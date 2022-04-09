MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton ultimate frisbee won its season opener at home against Leland and Gray on Friday.
After playing a tight game through halftime, the Bulldogs were able to play a strong second half and pull away to a 15-8 victory.
Returning handler Noah Rourke led the team by creating 4 turnovers while scoring 3 points and assisting on 2 more. Fellow returning sophomore Devon Boerem added 5 assists.
On the whole it was a great team effort to open the season for BBA with nine different players getting in on the scoring.
The Bulldogs will be back at it on Monday at home against Long Trail. That contest will begin at 4:30 p.m.