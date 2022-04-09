ULTIMATE1 (copy)

BBA’s Noah Rourke looks for a teammate during a match last season. Rourke led the Bulldogs with 3 points and 4 caused turnovers in their win against Leland and Gray on Friday.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton ultimate frisbee won its season opener at home against Leland and Gray on Friday.

After playing a tight game through halftime, the Bulldogs were able to play a strong second half and pull away to a 15-8 victory.

Returning handler Noah Rourke led the team by creating 4 turnovers while scoring 3 points and assisting on 2 more. Fellow returning sophomore Devon Boerem added 5 assists.

On the whole it was a great team effort to open the season for BBA with nine different players getting in on the scoring.

The Bulldogs will be back at it on Monday at home against Long Trail. That contest will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.