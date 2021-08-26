MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton boys soccer has a lot of holes to fill this fall.
All four captains from last year’s 5-1 team: Jayden Bloom, Walker Brown, Duncan Chamberlain and Luke Lehmann have graduated. In total, the Bulldogs graduated 10 seniors from their 2020 squad. Repeating last year’s production would be tough for any school with that many players no longer on the team.
That’s not to say the Bulldogs have lost all of their key players from last season.
Starting goalie Emmett Edwards is back protecting the net for BBA. His presence in goal will provide the Bulldogs with some stability.
Madox Mathews, Matt Grabher, Nicky Miceli and Karter Noyes all also played vital roles last fall, and will be asked to do so again.
BBA head coach Pat Zilkha enters his second year at the helm. After a year in which the coronavirus made it virtually impossible for players to hang out off the field, Zilkha is focusing on building a team culture in Manchester.
The team took the weekend off at Windridge Sports Camps, an overnight camp to build chemistry as the year gets started.
“We had a chance to sort of bond, spend 24 hours and get to know each other.” Zilkha said.
The coach said he had all sorts of planned activities for the team during the trip, but the group “organically” gelled over a game of volleyball that spanned around two hours.
“What I saw were 20 guys coming together and connecting,” he said. “I’m trying to build this culture where there’s trust on the field.”
Hanover, New Hampshire defeated BBA 3-0 in a scrimmage at Applejack Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. The Bulldogs had only practiced once prior to the scrimmage. Zilkha said he saw that trust in his players despite the score.
“What I liked was there was some adversity, and no one snapped at each other,” Zilkha said. “It’s easy to win. What do we look like when we’re faced with some adversity?”
Zilkha looks at the scrimmage as a good learning opportunity for the Bulldogs prior to the regular season.
“We want to build off that and get into the film room, get some practice,” Zilkha said. “It’s a good group of guys, I’m excited with what we got.”
Another player to look out for is Judd Gourley, who missed last season with an injury.
“He’s a veteran soccer player, smart guy, strong on the ball,” Zilkha said.
It will be a team approach to filling the roles left behind from last year’s seniors. Especially the role of Bloom, the Bulldogs’ 2020 leading goal scorer.
“We have a lot of kids that I know will step up, and not replace Jayden, but fill their own roles,” Zilkha said. “I’m not too worried about that, that will happen organically I feel.”
The Bulldogs begin their season Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Fair Haven.
Roster: Carson Beavin, Carson Brown, Max Brownlee, Andrew Claire, Austin Cox, Mason Cox, Emmett Edwards, Miles Furman, Carson Gordon, Judd Gourley, Matthew Grabher, Henry Lahue, Madox Mathews, Dominick Miceli, Jacob Mills, William Morell, Nahui Navarrete, Karter Noyes, Christopher Ott, Alexander Wasyliko