MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton stayed hot with its fifth consecutive win to start the season, getting off to a fast start and coasting to a 10-run rule victory over Windsor Saturday afternoon at Dana L Thompson Park.
The Bulldogs didn’t waste any time and batted around in the bottom of the first, consistently jumping on Windsor starting pitcher Adam Dufour early on in the count. Their aggressive approach at the plate paid immediate dividends, plating six runs on seven hits (three doubles) on just 21 pitches in the first frame.
BBA coach Ed Lewicki believed there was room for improvement on the offensive side after Thursday’s 13-3 win over Bellows Falls. Saturday was a step in the right direction.
“We played a Bellows Falls team with a slow, craft lefty and we didn’t swing the bats very well at all. We scored runs, but with a lot of help,” BBA coach Ed Lewicki said after the game. “Today I asked them to just focus and hit the ball hard and we came out swinging.”
The Bulldogs posted some crooked numbers in the second and third as well. Jack McCoy led off the second with a shot to left that rolled to the fence for a double. After starting pitcher William Addington walked, Trevor Greene scorched a ball past a diving third baseman for another double to score McCoy and Addington. Greene later scored with some heads-up baserunning on a passed ball to cap the scoring in the second.
Torleif Majorell pitched the third for BBA, having some control issues and walking the bases loaded, but also striking out the side to escape the inning unscathed as BBA maintained a 9-1 advantage.
The Bulldogs chased Dufour in the bottom half, and Maison Fortin came in from second base in relief for the Yellow Jackets. Daniel Scarlotta welcomed him to the mound with a timely piece of two-out hitting, a bloop single to shallow center that scored McCoy and Greene to finish another three-run inning and a 12-1 lead.
The Yellow Jackets stung back with three of their own in the fourth, aided by a dropped third strike to allow the runner to reach, and an error at first to spoil Jack McCoy’s pitching appearance.
After a lull in the middle innings, Sebastian Dostal sealed the deal in the sixth. Showing some power to the opposite field, Dostal sent a rocket past the right fielder with the bases loaded to score the final two runs for a victory by 10-run rule.
Lewicki kept the bookkeepers busy all day, utilizing four different pitchers and using the big lead as an opportunity to empty his bench, getting everyone on the team some playing time.
“We put some people in the game and just kind of lost focus a little bit,” he said. “Those games are hard… you get a big lead like that– we made a few mistakes. But then we refocused.”
The Bulldogs’ ability to buckle down when they needed to was on display from the very beginning. Addington was off to a rough start in the first inning. He walked Dufour on the first at bat of the game. Dufour promptly stole second, then reached third on a wild pitch, and scored on a single from Maison Fortin all within the next at bat.
Catcher J.T. Wright was the man to help Addington out. Fortin would try him again for another stolen base, but Wright gunned him down at second. The next at bat, Windsor first baseman Dalton Clifford rolled a dribbler up the first base line, which Wright fielded perfectly and fired to first for the second out. Addington was settled in now, and struck out the next batter to retire the side.
“That was really key,” Lewicki said of Wright’s first inning. “Then J.T. gets his first hit this year when we got him a chance to swing.”
Scarlotta and McCoy led the way for the Bulldogs at the plate. Scarlotta was 3-3 with a double and three runs batted in. McCoy was 3-4 with a double and scored four runs on the day.
It doesn’t sound like the Bulldogs will be satisfied here. Lewicki knows the meat of their schedule is ahead of them.
“Now it’s time to focus. Five of the next six games are against Division I opponents. That’s what we want… keep the ball rolling.”
Burr and Burton improves to 4-0 with the win. They host Rutland, Tuesday at 4:30 at Thompson Park. Windsor drops to 2-2 and will be home against Bellows Falls on Wednesday.