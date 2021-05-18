MANCHESTER — Coming into Tuesday’s matchup with Brattleboro, the Burr and Burton girls lacrosse team was 12-0, scoring double-digits in goals in 10 of those contests.
The game against the Colonels was no exception, as BBA scored nine goals in each half en route to a 18-2 victory, improving to 13-0 on the year.
Ten different players scored for the Bulldogs, led by three goals each from Tatum Sands, Emma Hall and Arden Wojtach. Francesca Levitas and Paige Samuelson each had two scores and Ava Walsh, Grace McDonald, Sadie Stefanak, Brooke Weber, Annette Zilkha all had single goals.
“I think the key is to play your game and play within yourself,” said first-year BBA coach Ken Stefanak. “We were able to get a lot of kids a lot of playing time and get some different looks.”
It did take a few minutes for the Burr and Burton train to start rolling. Four minutes in, Samuelson and Sands had each scored, with Sands’ goal a backhander. After that, BBA scored four times in less than four minutes — Sands scoring even after getting knocked down, a pair from Hall (assisted by Walsh and McDonald) and then Walsh herself tallied, getting a beautiful pass from McDonald.
“With the starting unit, you look for the transition [game], can we get into it and if not, can we settle into our offense and really just work it,” Stefanak said. “I think we did a nice job after the first few minutes.”
Most goals came with assists, something that Stefanak was very pleased with.
“You have to move the ball against a zone, like Brattleboro runs,” Stefanak said. “You have to cut off of the [double team] and do it quickly.”
Defensively, Lola Herzog had five saves as the ball remained in the Brattleboro end for most of the contest. Colonels’ goalie Abigail Squires had a good game, all things considered, racking up nine stops.
Even with the lead growing, Herzog put a stop to Brattleboro’s offensive attack. Down by six, Brattleboro had a chance at a free position goal, but the attempt was blocked by Herzog to the cheers of her team on the bench.
“We’ve been pretty stingy and Lola is the backbone of the defensive unit,” Stefanak said. “The whole defensive unit, if we can pressure hard and force tough angle shots, we’ve played pretty well.”
BBA added three more goals before the break, Hall scoring her third of the day, and then Levitas and Wojtach finding the back of the net, the latter with 5:42 left in the first half.
In the second half, it was more of the same, with different players getting more playing time for Stefanak.
McDonald scored 43 seconds into the half to make it 10-0 before Brianna Paul scored the first of her two goals for the Colonels to break the shutout.
Stefanak and Sands made it 12-1 a few moments later before Paul scored again, but the last six scores all came from Bulldogs — Samuelson, Brooke Weber, Levitas, two from Wojtach and Annette Zilkha.
BBA is now 13-0 and has a firm grasp on the top spot in Division I with three regular season games remaining. The Bulldogs are set to host Rice on Friday afternoon at Taylor Field.