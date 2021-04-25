MANCHESTER - CVU boys lacrosse have been the gold-standard for the sport in the state over the past decade, winning eight of the last nine Division I state championships.
On Friday the Bulldogs had a real shot at securing a win over the Redhawks, but came up just short in an 8-7 loss.
Trailing 8-6 in the final minute, Nicky Miceli caught a pass from Matt Grabher and fired one into the CVU net with 16.4 seconds left and cutting the BBA deficit to one.
After a battle on the ensuing faceoff, the Bulldogs gained possession and called a timeout with six seconds to play.
Miceli got the opportunity to send the game to overtime, firing a shot in the final seconds that was wide with a CVU defender draped over him.
For coach Tom Grabher, Friday’s contest was a mixed bag.
“We see some good things, but we see things that they still haven't absorbed yet,” he said.
After a year away from the sport, certain concepts are taking a little longer than usual to get a handle on. That time away has also brought some players to varsity for the first time after not playing the sport in over 20 months.
“It's probably a combination of things with so many guys who haven't played varsity or played at a higher level against the higher level opponent,” Grabher said. “We're hoping to just keep growing from it and keep improving.”
Karter Noyes found the back of the net as the third quarter expired to bring BBA back to a one-goal deficit, 6-5. Duncan Chamberlain fed Noyes.
Emmett Edwards had another strong game for the Bulldogs, scoring four times and assisting on another score. Two of Edwards’ scores came in the first quarter, as BBA jumped out to a 3-1 lead over the Redhawks.
“It's nice to see Emmett growing with confidence, because he's got a lot of skills. He's got a lot of talent,” Grabher said.
A score from Shane Gorman and Colin Zouck within the opening two minutes of the second quarter tied the game at three all. Later in the quarter BBA was called for tripping, and 10 seconds into the man-advantage CVU’s Aiden Machanic put the visitors ahead 4-3.
CVU kept BBA goalie Jack Morrison busy all afternoon. Morrison showed quick reflexes protecting the net and registered 12 saves in the loss.
The strong performance was just another day at the office for the junior goalie.
“That's kind of what we expect from Jack because he’s a very strong goalie,” Grabher said. “We're very lucky to have talent like that on the offensive and defensive side.”
Edwards scored his third goal of the first half to bring the game to a 4-4 tie with three minutes and 14 seconds left in the first half.
CVU’s Alex Leonard gave his team a 5-4 lead heading into halftime, scoring with 22 seconds left in the second quarter. BBA and CVU traded goals in the third quarter.
A couple of scores in the opening minute of the fourth from CVU gave them their largest lead of the afternoon, 8-5 and proved too much to overcome for the Bulldogs.
It was the Redhawks first game of the season, and they looked sharp on their way to a 1-0 start to the season.
The loss brings BBA to 2-1. The Bulldogs will travel to Vermont Academy for a 4:30 match on Monday.