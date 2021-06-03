MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton boys lacrosse by all accounts had a successful regular season, finishing the year 12-3 and locking up the No. 3 seed in the Division I playoffs.
The Bulldogs are hungry for more. BBA hosts No. 6 South Burlington Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in what should be a tightly-contested battle.
“They’re a good team. We faced them in the semis two years ago, they’re always a good program,” said senior captain Duncan Chamberlain about the Wolves. “(If) we show up, we’re thinking we’ll be able to pull it out but it’s gonna be a competition”
Back on May 3, the Wolves came away with a 10-9 win over BBA in Manchester.
BBA felt like it didn’t capitalize on all of its opportunities in that matchup.
“We just didn’t play our best that game,” said fellow senior captain Justin Fusco. “And if we do play our best, no one’s gonna stop us.”
The Bulldogs will have their shot at revenge. It’s fitting, as all year long the team has used the hashtag #RevengeTour on its Instagram posts. BBA barely missed out on the 2019 title, falling to CVU 15-13 in the Division 1 championship.
“It’s just something for the team to rally around,” Chamberlain said of the hashtag. “We all obviously wish things went differently two years ago and I think the eight returners that we have still have that feeling and know what it’s like.”
The team BBA will field on Saturday looks a lot different than the 2019 squad. Key contributors have since graduated over the past two seasons. Teddy Mirenda mentioned players like Jake Baker and Logan Sands who were a massive part of the Bulldogs’ offense that season.
Mirenda is impressed with how this year’s younger players like Emmett Edwards and Julien Halstead have come along after a missed 2020 season.
“The underclassmen have really stepped up,” Mirenda said.
That has allowed the Bulldogs the luxury of having a more balanced approach.
“It’s just a lot more of a team effort now,” Fusco said. “(Mirenda) listed off some of those star players and it was really heavily based off of them a couple of years ago, but now it’s all of us.”
BBA coach Tom Grabher said the team has dissected the film from the early season loss to South Burlington. Grabher didn’t see any “glaring” issues from that game.
“We have identified things all along that we want to get better at. We like it, we’re good, but we want to be great,” Grabher said. “A lot of this stuff, it’s not game specific. There’s a way we want to play, and we keep tweaking it to get to where we want to be.”
All year long, the team’s philosophy has been constant improvement.
“We’re not satisfied where we are even if something’s going really well, we’re not satisfied, we just want to keep improving on it,” Grabher said. “We don’t want to be complacent, we don’t want to be stagnant, we just want to keep improving. Throughout the year obviously there’s ups and downs but I’ve seen a steady improvement in our team. I’m very satisfied with the hard work the guys are putting in. We just got to put it together for game day.”
The Bulldogs have been pushing each other all week in practice to prepare for Saturday’s bout. Guys are getting in extra work after practice has concluded, and during practice intensity is high.
“We’re feeling pretty good. I think the main thing this week (is) just keeping the competition up,” Chamberlain said. “I’m feeling great because the team is working hard, everyone seems locked in and everyone’s trying to push each other to go further and harder and just be better. At the end of the day, it’s what it takes”
It’s often said that playoffs are a new season. If that’s the case, the second leg of the 2021 revenge tour begins Saturday afternoon on Taylor Field in Manchester.
Fusco didn’t mix his words when talking about BBA’s desires as they prepare for the playoffs.
“We want it. We want it bad,” he said.