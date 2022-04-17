MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton boys lacrosse defeated Schuylerville 9-6 on Saturday in Manchester.
Emmett Edwards (4 goals) and Matt Grabher (4 assists) paced the Bulldogs offense while the BBA defense was led by Jack Martin and Liam Bradley.
Ryan Nolan (2 goals), Peyton Gray ( 2 goals) and Julien Halstead (1 goal) also got into the BBA scoring column.
The Bulldogs get a chance to reset with a break in the schedule during school vacation. BBA’s next contest will be April 27 on the road against Champlain Valley, a rematch of the 2021 Division I state final.