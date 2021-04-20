MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton put on a show Tuesday afternoon at Judy McCormick Taylor Field, defeating Rutland 17-2.
The Bulldogs got things started less than a minute and a half into the contest when Matt Grabher subbed in from the sideline, gained possession of the ball and instantly went on the attack, fighting through the Rutland defense. Grabher then found Emmett Edwards near the net, and Edwards fired one past Rutland goalie Jarrett Kelley.
Just like that, the tone was set and the Bulldogs didn’t let up. BBA outshot the Ravens 35-7 throughout 48 minutes, demonstrating a clear chemistry that isn’t often found this early in the season, let alone after a year-pause.
“They’re still finding more chemistry but I think for this early start and for the time off. I’m happy with how they’re doing so far and looking forward to the improvement,” said head coach Tom Grabher.
Edwards was dominant, scoring six goals for BBA. The junior attack was especially lethal in the first half, placing the ball into the net five times to propel the Bulldogs to an 11-0 advantage at halftime. Following close behind was Teddy Mirenda with five goals for BBA.
The Bulldogs were not selfish, 14 of their 17 scores were assisted. Edwards led the way with four assists to go along with his six goals. Karter Noyes had three assists, one goal, and Grabher had three assists in the match.
Rutland’s two goals came in the third quarter. With 8:43 to play Kelley left his net and ran nearly the entire distance of the field before finding Matt Magro, who put one past BBA’s Miles Kaplan who played the entire second half for the Bulldogs.
A few minutes later, Rutland bounced one into the net.
Duncan Chamberlain got BBA back on track with an unassisted score. Chamberlain cradled the ball, spun to the right in the middle of the field and ripped a shot into the back of the net to once again put BBA ahead by double digits, 12-2 with 4:12 left in the third quarter.
BBA showed great situational awareness to end the quarter, as Noyes sprinted upfield with the clock ticking down. Noyes looked behind him to see how much time he had — six seconds — and found Edwards near the front of the net. Moving from right to left, Edwards fired a behind-the-back shot that snuck past Rutland’s keeper with just 1.6 seconds left in the quarter. A cherry on top of a great day for the Bulldogs.
Mirenda added his own behind the back score on an assist from Noyes in the fourth to bring the score to 15-2.
Ellery Stahler also scored for BBA in the fourth. Ryan Nolan was responsible for the game’s final score.
Jack Morrison got the start at goalkeeper for BBA, though he was not challenged much in the first half as Rutland only attempted two shots.
Coach Grabher said he was happy with his team’s performance, though preached to his players to continue to work hard day in and day out.
“Our focus is on getting better. No matter where we are, we just want to continue to improve,” Grabher said. “And I think we’re seeing that already from a lot of the guys who have never had varsity experience between (the season opener) and today, they’re starting to get a little more comfortable.”
The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 on the season, and will host CVU on Friday at 4 p.m.