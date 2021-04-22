MANCHESTER — On a cold, windy day in the Northshire on Thursday, Burr and Burton girls tennis defeated Mount St. Joseph’s at the Equinox Resort.
The weather made for some unique playing conditions, as gusts of wind over 20 mph made it difficult to predict the movement of the ball at times. Both teams also had to battle the cold, as temperatures hovered in the mid-30’s and there were scattered snow flurries throughout play.
No. 1 singles Kali Brandt started the day off strong for BBA on court one in a singles match with MSJ’s Lucy Gallo. Brandt took home the victory, winning the first set 6-0 and the second 6-2.
The BBA senior had lots of backspin off her racket, making it difficult for Gallo to return serves. Brandt had two different serves — power and spin-centric — when she last competed for BBA in 2019. This year, those different serves have merged into one. After the cancellation of the 2020 season and not playing tennis over the summer, Brandt said she hopes to once again have two different serves as the year progresses. For now, her one serve is working just fine.
Brandt also looked extremely comfortable on the defense and was able to scatter the ball strategically throughout the court, forcing Gallo to cover a lot of ground.
With Brandt trailing 15-love in the fifth game of the first set, the two exchanged in their longest volley of the match. Each player returned the ball over the net a handful of times. Brandt appeared ready for a powerful return on her fifth swing, causing Gallo to sprint toward the net. Instead, Brandt displayed her touch and floated it over her opponent, with the ball just barely staying in bounds to even the game at 15-all. Brandt would go on to take that game 40-15 before closing out the first set in the following game.
Gallo took a 1-0 advantage to begin the second set on her serve. Brandt responded by winning the next four games. Gallo grabbed the sixth game, bringing it to 4-2 before Brandt closed out the victory taking the next two games.
At that point, the Bulldogs held a 2-0 advantage as captain Spencer North, the No. 2 singles, already secured a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Pearl Bellomo on court two.
BBA’s Mac Thuermer and MSJ’s Sophia Hussak battled in the closest match of the afternoon. After exchanging sets, Thuermer eventually prevailed with the 10-4 victory in the tiebreaker.
Hussak took the first set 6-2 to hold the 1-0 advantage, but Thuermer came back with a win of her own in set 2, setting up the tiebreaker.
Thuermer displayed a lot of energy on the court, covering lots of ground and striking the ball with more force than anyone else on the court. Her power led to some shots sailing out of bounds in the first set, allowing Hussak to secure the victory.
Thuermer said she felt restricted by her heavy clothing early on, as she was wearing a winter jacket and sweatshirt to battle the cold temperatures. She decided to shed both and play the rest of the match in a short-sleeve shirt, and her placement improved.
As for the cold, Thuermer wasn’t worried. She is a member of the BBA girls hockey team and also plays field hockey, with the season often extending into late October.
“I play other sports in the cold,” she said.
After dropping the first set, Thuermer collected herself and had a tremendous start to her second set, winning the first two games 40-love. She continued to roll in game three, winning 40-15.
Hussak won games four and five to make it 3-2 before Thuermer took the last three games of the set to even things at one all.
Thuermer made quick work of the tiebreaker, taking a 6-2 advantage. The competitors met at the net to congratulate each other on a good match, and walked off the court. Game over, right?
Not so fast. Tiebreakers end when one player has 10 points, not six. After the initial confusion and discussions between both coaches, both Thuermer and Hussak returned to the court about 10 minutes later to finish the match. Thuermer scored the four points needed for the victory in six games, officially taking home the win 10-4.
Lili Zens bested Savannah Perry 6-1 in set one and 6-0 in the second set, securing the win for BBA as they went ahead 4-0 at that point.
BBA’s Ellie Ruffa and Sophia Witkin defeated Sarah Gurrier and Ashley Blot 6-1, 6-4 in doubles play. Bulldog Nora O’Donnell defeated Sienna Diezel in both sets 6-0 at No. 5 singles.
Finuala Cree and Fiona Langan finished things off in No. 2 doubles against MSJ’s Christelle Poteau and Elizabeth Williams.