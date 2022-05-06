BBA TENNIS 4/12/22 (copy)

Burr and Burton's Alex Faucher returns a backhand during a match. BBA beat MAU 5-2 in Thursday's match.

BENNINGTON — Burr and Burton girls tennis made the trip down Route 7 worthwhile, defeating Mount Anthony 5-2 on Thursday afternoon.

MAU’s Lexi Gerow earned the win in No. 1 singles play, defeating Alex Faucher in a super tiebreaker 10-5. Gerow took the first set 6-1. Faucher bounced back nicely, earning a 6-4 win in set two to force the tiebreaker.

BBA’s Vittoria Podda won her No. 2 singles match 6-0, 6-1. Bulldog Lili Zens won the No. 3 singles match 6-1, 6-4.

In No. 4 singles, it was Madilyn Miosek grabbing the win for BBA in the tightest match of the afternoon. All three sets went to tiebreakers, with Miosek ultimately winning the super tiebreaker 10-7.

BBA’s No. 5, Sophia Witkin, won her match in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.

In No. 1 doubles, Fien Bueters and Lyla Bronstein combined for the BBA win, securing a 10-4 super tiebreaker in the third set.

No. 2 doubles went MAU’s way, with Claire Zempfer and Sabrina Carli earning the win over Nora Townsend and Cassidy Fusco 6-4, 6-4.

The Bulldogs improve to 5-3 on the season and travel to Woodstock Monday for a 4:30 p.m. match. The Patriots fall to 4-2 on the season and also return to the court on Monday at Rutland at 4:30 p.m.

