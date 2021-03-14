MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton girls basketball team had a tough task in front of it on Friday as they faced the run-and-gun style of Windsor at E.H. Henry Gym.
Windsor took a double-digit lead through the first half, but BBA outscored them in the second in a 66-50 loss on Senior Night.
It was the second-lowest margin of victory for the Yellowjackets this season, as they have outscored teams by an average of 37 points a game.
“It was definitely our closest game to date,” said Windsor coach Kabray Rockwood. “The girls had some adversity facing foul trouble all game long and different plays had to step up and provide a spark for us on offense or defense.”
The game was a foul-fest, as the two teams combined to commit 35 fouls — more than a foul a minute.
Burr and Burton tried to run with Windsor in the first half, successful at times, but other times not. Windsor took a 22-10 lead after one quarter and then a 17-point lead at the half, thanks to 18 points from Ashley Greta on a trio of three-pointers.
“I thought we did a good job of breaking their press but we need to make better decisions in the half court,” said BBA coach Erin Mears.
The second half saw Burr and Burton come with the energy and cut into the Windsor advantage. At one point, BBA cut the lead to 12 after a pair of baskets from Carol Herbert to make it 42-30 with 3:53 left, but a run at the end of the quarter made it 53-34 after three.
Herbert led the Bulldogs with 13 points for her senior night, while classmate Alair Powers added 12.
“I thought they came and played strong and smart and I thought they were the reason we were in the ball game,” Mears said.
Before the fourth quarter, Mears cajoled her team to keep Windsor under 60 for the game and they almost did it. After a Greta three-pointer made it 61-36, BBA outscored the Yellowjackets 14-5 to the finish. Powers started a 12-0 run with a pair of layups in transition and then two hoops from Nevaeh Camp made it 61-48. But it was too little, too late, as Windsor held them off.
“We were a little more patient in the second half when BBA started making their run,” Rockwood said.
Greta was the leading scorer for the Yellowjackets with 23 points, followed by Elliot Rupp with 12 points, including three 3-pointers. As a team, Windsor had eight 3-pointers, compared to two for BBA.
BBA honored its four seniors before the JV game — Carol Herbert, Alair Powers, Madelyn Goebel and Lulu (Lauren) Crosier.