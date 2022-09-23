MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton field hockey picked up its third consecutive win on Friday afternoon, defeating Rutland 2-0.
The Bulldogs dominated the action, outshooting Rutland 13-0.
BBA coach Barb Miceli credited the Rutland defense holding the Bulldogs to just two scores.
"They were able to block up the defensive end effectively, holding us to two goals," Miceli said.
Miceli highlighted three Bulldogs who were vital in improving their record to 4-2 on the season.
"Qwynn Humphrey was super consistent with her stick skill on the left side, both offensively and defensively. And Kate Andres provided a spark in the midfield, combined with good vision and passing. Also Alex Faucher had a great game on the right wing - she was able to use her speed to bring the ball down the side and cross it into the circle repeatedly," Miceli said.
The game remained scoreless throughout the first half. Katie Crabtree got BBA on the board with 4:46 remaining in the third quarter, assisted by Kaelin Downey.
Downey also set up BBA's other score, a Piper Morgan goal early in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs will look to make it four in a row on Wednesday as they travel to Rutland for a rematch at 4 p.m.