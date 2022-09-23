Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.