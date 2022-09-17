BBA field hockey vs CVU 9/14/2022 (copy)

Kaelin Downey (12) races down field.

 Photos by Gary Baker — Banner correspondent
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

ST. JOHNSBURY — Burr and Burton field hockey got back in the win column on Saturday, defeating St. Johnsbury 6-0 behind an all-around team effort.

Qwynn Humphrey got the scoring started with 5:10 remaining in the first quarter. She was set up by Alex Faucher (two assists) and Kaelin Downey on the score.

The Bulldogs added another with just one second remaining in the opening quarter as Mai-Liis Edwards found the back of the cage on a feed from Hope Schlageter.

Samantha Cocheo added two goals in the third quarter for good measure, assisted by Katie Crabtree and Faucher, respectively.

BBA goalkeeper Delana Underwood (five saves) came up with some key saves during the third quarter when there was a very long scramble in front of the goal.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Edwards and Bea Thompson added fourth quarter scores, with Edwards assisting on Thompson's goal.

The Bulldogs worked on double-teaming in practice throughout the week and the results were there on Saturday, shutting out St. Johnsbury.

"Qwynn Humphrey and Kylie Prins controlled the left side of the field defensively and kept St. Johnsbury out of our defensive circle for the majority of the game," said Bulldogs coach Barb Miceli.

St. J utilized two goalkeepers in the game, with  Willa Kambrowicz and Samara Rutledge each making three saves.

BBA (2-2) hosts Otter Valley Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.