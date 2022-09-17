ST. JOHNSBURY — Burr and Burton field hockey got back in the win column on Saturday, defeating St. Johnsbury 6-0 behind an all-around team effort.
Qwynn Humphrey got the scoring started with 5:10 remaining in the first quarter. She was set up by Alex Faucher (two assists) and Kaelin Downey on the score.
The Bulldogs added another with just one second remaining in the opening quarter as Mai-Liis Edwards found the back of the cage on a feed from Hope Schlageter.
Samantha Cocheo added two goals in the third quarter for good measure, assisted by Katie Crabtree and Faucher, respectively.
BBA goalkeeper Delana Underwood (five saves) came up with some key saves during the third quarter when there was a very long scramble in front of the goal.
Edwards and Bea Thompson added fourth quarter scores, with Edwards assisting on Thompson's goal.
The Bulldogs worked on double-teaming in practice throughout the week and the results were there on Saturday, shutting out St. Johnsbury.
"Qwynn Humphrey and Kylie Prins controlled the left side of the field defensively and kept St. Johnsbury out of our defensive circle for the majority of the game," said Bulldogs coach Barb Miceli.
St. J utilized two goalkeepers in the game, with Willa Kambrowicz and Samara Rutledge each making three saves.
BBA (2-2) hosts Otter Valley Tuesday at 4 p.m.