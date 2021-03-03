MANCHESTER -- So far during this shortened season, the Burr and Burton girls hockey team has struggled to find the back of the net, only scoring three times in the Bulldogs first five games of the year.
Everything clicked on Senior Night at Riley Rink on Wednesday, as the Bulldogs matched their season goal output in the first period and rolled to a 6-3 victory over Brattleboro.
"We played two good periods and came out really flat in the third [against Lyndon, a 4-0 loss]," said BBA coach Ed Lewicki. "So to come out and do what we did tonight right away in the first period ... we challenged them to go to the net hard, look for rebounds, and take shots and they did a great job."
The Bulldogs came out quickly and scored on its first shot. Kilo Francomb -- one of eight seniors being honored -- sent a shot past Colonel goalie Angela Jobin in the first 30 seconds to give BBA a 1-0 advantage.
With 5:39 left in the period, Burr and Burton doubled the lead. Stella Turner sent a wrist shot toward the net that Jobin saved, but it trickled back in front and Mia Paligo cleaned up to make it 2-0.
A few minutes later, freshman Skyler Smith scored her first varsity goal of an assist from senior Abby Farrington to give BBA a 3-0 lead into the first intermission.
Brattleboro got on the board early in the second when Juliana Miskovich tallied past BBA goalie Lola Herzog, but within a minute, the Bulldogs had their three-goal lead back when Abigail Kopeck scored her first varsity goal to make it 4-1.
"It was a huge momentum goal," Lewicki said. "If Bratt scored there, who knows what happens? But it was good to get that three-goal cushion again. It's good to see those freshmen get their first goals tonight."
BBA senior Abby Farrington scored her first Bulldog goal four minutes into the third period, cleaning up in front to make it 5-1 and to basically seal the game for Burr and Burton.
"She's been on the scoresheet with assists, but that was her first goal and it just shows what we can do," Lewicki said.
Brattleboro kept playing tough and scored twice more in the final period -- goals from Marina Wilson and Brianna Paul doing the damage.
BBA also scored twice in the third, with Farrington's goal and a power-play goal from Lauren Barrows, assisted by Francomb.
"The power play is something we've struggled with, but I thought we possessed the puck really well tonight," Lewicki said. "I thought that line did a great job."
Herzog had a fairly quiet day in net, allowing a pair of goals. Freshman goalie Cyra Pacher allowed the Colonels' third goal.
BBA is now 1-4-1 on the year and have road games against Rutland and Hartford to finish the regular season.