MANCHESTER — Senior nights are always special. A convincing win over your rival makes them a little bit sweeter.
That’s exactly what Burr and Burton boys lacrosse and their six senior enjoyed on Wednesday, defeating Mount Anthony 15-3 on a beautiful spring evening at Applejack Stadium.
The Bulldogs took control of the game in the second quarter, scoring seven times and never looked back.
Teddy Mirenda scored the lone goal of the first quarter with 9:51 on the clock. Senior Duncan Chamberlain facilitated the score.
Mount Anthony’s Hayden Gaudette was challenged early and often throughout the 48 minutes of action. The junior goalie kept his Patriots in contention with an impressive seven saves in the opening quarter alone.
The Bulldogs never let up, and senior Nicky Miceli set the tone just nine seconds into the second quarter with his first of two scores.
That quick goal gave BBA its swagger back as they rattled off another five goals in as many minutes, including two from Peyton Gray. The scoring outburst gave BBA a 6-0 advantage halfway through the second quarter.
The Bulldogs outshot MAU a staggering 30-3 in the first half on their way to an 8-1 lead.
Aiden {span}Moscarello{/span} was responsible for the lone MAU fist half score, with an assist from Nate Potter.
BBA put a quick stop to any hope for a MAU comeback in the second half, as Mirenda scored nine seconds in after Ryan Nolan won the opening faceoff of the half. Duncan Chamberlain added one of his two goals of the game less than 20 seconds later and BBA took command of the second half less than 30 seconds into the third quarter.
The ending of the game had a flair for the dramatic. You normally can’t describe the final minute of a 15-3 contest as exciting, but that’s exactly what it was in this one.
Gaudette decided he wanted to try his luck at scoring, recovering the ball and running the entirety of the left sideline, leaving the goal unmanned. As he crossed midfield and made it onto the Bulldogs side he spun toward the middle and fired a shot near the goal.
BBA goalie Jack Morrison, who wasn’t challenged much on Wednesday, was able to handle the shot attempt. Immediately, Morrison decided it was his turn to try and score a goal. The BBA goalie sprinted his way down the field, mimicked Gaudette’s midfield spin near the goal but the ball was knocked away before he could attempt a shot as the clock expired.
Mirenda led all scorers with four goals.
BBA improves to 10-2 while MAU falls to 4-5 on the season.