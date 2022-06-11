BURLINGTON — Burr and Burton’s resilience is a big part of what led the Bulldogs to the Division I lacrosse championship on Saturday afternoon, so when they faced an early deficit against familiar foe Champlain Valley there was no panic on the BBA sideline.
BBA remained cool and began chipping away at what was a six-goal CVU advantage at its highest point early in the second half, but the clock ran out on the Bulldogs’ season as CVU held on for a 13-11 win, clinching its ninth consecutive Division I championship and third straight over BBA.
Trying to make up six goals simply proved too difficult against a talent-rich team like the No. 1 Redhawks.
The momentum really began to shift in CVU’s favor late in the first half as Max Destito intercepted a pass, took a sprint hugging the right sideline and fired a missile into the back of the BBA cage with 40 seconds remaining in the half. It was the second score in 50 seconds for the Redhawks, as Peter GillIam netted one with 1:21 remaining in the first half. Suddenly, a two goal lead ballooned to four and CVU took an 8-4 lead into the half.
The Redhawks weren’t finished growing their lead, either. They came out of the break firing, winning the opening draw of the second half and needing just 10 seconds to add another. Sam Whitcomb took the draw and found Nolan Shae for a tone-setting score to begin the third. CVU added a fourth consecutive goal before BBA could answer.
“That just made the climb a little steeper and a little harder,” said BBA coach Tom Grabher.
BBA did not lead at any point on Saturday. The Redhawks came out of the gates firing, with Owen Pierce getting the scoring started two minute in followed by Turner Elliot a little more than a minute later for an early 2-0 lead.
Matt Grabher had his first of a Bulldog-high five scores 14 seconds after Eliot’s goal, and then - just as CVU killed a man-down situation halfway through the first quarter - Karter Noyes found Emmett Edwards to even things at two-all.
CVU grabbed the lead back on a free-play score from Pierce, and then the Redhawks scored a hockey-style goal to go ahead 4-2 before the first quarter concluded.
It was one of a few goals coach Grabher described as “a fluke.”
“It seemed to me the bulk of their goals were transition, unsettled, or the deflection and fluke goals,” he said. “I think six-on-six we did pretty well.”
The BBA coach didn’t believe the unorthodox scores were the difference maker, though.
“[CVU] earned the victory. We didn’t play well enough to win today is what it came down to, even with the fluke goals,” Grabher said.
After trading goals early in the second, Shea made a fantastic defensive play, leaping and intercepting a pass near the BBA cage. In one motion, he fired the ball into the back of the net as he fell to the ground, growing the CVU lead to 6-3 with 9:08 left in the first half.
BBA fought hard on a possession later in the quarter that was kickstarted by a Liam Bradley intercepted pass with 5:30 on the clock.
The Bulldogs retained possession over the next three minutes, showing a patient yet aggressive approach, firing a handful of shots. They fought hard for ground balls when the ball hit the turf, understanding the significance of trimming the lead heading into the break. With 3:08 left in the half, Will Morell scooped up a rebound off a Peyton Gray shot that was saved by CVU goalie Jake Bowen, one of his eight saves on the afternoon.
The possession paid off for the Bulldogs 30 seconds later when Grabher delivered a shovel pass right in the pocket of a streaking Edwards’ stick, who finished with a score to trim the deficit to 6-4.
Then the momentum swung back in CVU’s favor, scoring four straight goals over 3:33 seconds of game clock to close the first and begin the second half.
Grabher answered again for BBA, set up by Nick Miceli and a hockey assist from Edwards as the Bulldogs swung the ball around quickly and effectively, making it a 10-5 game a minute and a half into the third quarter.
The main reason BBA was in contention to make a late comeback bid was thanks to Bulldogs goalie Miles Kaplan's play in the third quarter. After the two quick CVU scores to begin the second half, Kaplan settled in nicely, totalling five saves in the quarter. The Redhawks peppered the goal, but Kaplan weathered the storm as BBA began to chip away on the other side of the field.
With 4:30 left in the quarter, Noyes rifled in the longest goal of the afternoon.
Then Gray, isolated on the right side of the field, ran by his defender and finished near the cage to bring the Bulldogs back within three, 10-7.
A beautiful cross-field pass from Colin Zouck to Gilliam with 50 seconds remaining in the quarter built the lead back up to 11-7 by the start of the final quarter.
This story will be updated