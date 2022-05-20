BENNINGTON — Solid goalie play was the story of Friday’s Burr and Burton versus Mount Anthony boys lacrosse game. Hayden Gaudette made 17 saves for the Patriots, while Miles Kaplan led the Bulldogs defense from the net with his nine saves, leading BBA to a 16-1 win.
Matt Grabher led the Bulldogs charge offensively, facilitating play with his eight assists. He also netted two scores himself to finish with a 10-point day.
Ryan Nolan and Julien Halstead added three goals apiece for the Bulldogs, with Halstead also assisting on one score.
BBA sees Woodstock back to back on Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s game will be the second half of the rain-delayed game from May 17. Tuesday night’s game is BBA’s senior night game and will take place at 7 p.m. at Applejack Stadium.
MAU returns to the field Monday at St. Johnsbury at 4:30 p.m.