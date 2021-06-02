MANCHESTER — The Bulldogs girls tennis team had a strong regular season, finishing 11-3 and earning the No. 2 seed in Division II. BBA continued its momentum into the playoffs on Wednesday, sweeping Bellows Falls 7-0 in quarterfinal play.
No. 2 singles player and senior captain Spencer North set the tone for BBA, defeating Anika Larsen in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 securing the first win of the afternoon for the Bulldogs. North has been a constant all year long, as she remains undefeated and is yet to drop a set in the Bulldogs 14 matches to-date.
In No. 1 singles action, Mia Sherwood and Maddy Miosek defeated Kathleen Dole and Grace Guild in straight sets 6-0, 6-3.
Sherwood and Miosek showed great chemistry on the court throughout the match. The sophomores have been the Bulldogs No. 1 doubles pairing since an early season change-up in the third match of the season, and as they spend more time on the court they learn each other’s playstyle.
We played with each other in Woodstock for the first time and ever since then we’ve been really good doubles partners together,” Miosek said. “We have a good chemistry when we play.”
That was evident as BBA jumped out to a 5-0 game advantage in the first set. On the ensuing serve to begin the sixth game, Miosek lasered an ace past the Terriers duo for the 15-0 advantage.
Sherwood and Miosek would close out that game 40-30 to take the first set 6-0.
The No. 1 duo’s play slipped a tad in the second set, allowing Dole and Guild to win three games. Despite the convincing win, both Sherwood and Miosek said there is room for improvement as BBA prepares for the Division II semifinals on Saturday.
Sherwood felt she played “OK” in Wednesday’s match.
“I mean I definitely could have played better,” she said. “It’s all about your consistency. That can always be improved.”
Consistency is a common theme among Bulldog players. Miosek said it’s something she and her partner aim to constantly improve on.
“We both talk about consistency a lot with each other, we definitely work hard to be as consistent as possible,” Miosek said. “And that’s just our goal; to make as little mistakes as possible.”
With the No. 1 doubles victory, BBA extended its lead to 2-0 in the match. No. 1 singles Kali Brandt wrapped up her win (6-4, 6-2) over Haley McAllister shortly after the No. 1 doubles concluded, and BBA found itself needing to win just one of the four remaining matches.
The match-sealing victory came from No. 3 singles Mac Thuermer, who beat Anya Taylor (6-2, 6-4) to claim BBA’s fourth win of the afternoon and officially advancing in the playoffs.
With the match already in hand, Lili Zens played well in a tough contest against Bellows Falls’ Ariana Wunderle in No. 4 singles play.
The first point of the game was rewarded to Zens after a long volley. That set the tone for the back-and-forth affair.
Zens took the first set 6-1, though play was closer than the final score indicated.
Wunderle bounced back to take game one in the second set. Zens won the second game to even the set at 1-1.
BBA’s No. 4 found herself down 40-love in the third game, but battled back to deuce. Zens’s volley didn’t make it over the net, and Wunderle once again had the advantage, 2-1.
Zens took the next three games and held a 4-2 advantage before the opponents battled to deuce once again. This one also went Wunderle’s way as both players made the other cover a lot of ground by moving the ball cross court multiple times on the volley. Eventually a soft return by Wunderle set up a Zens approach shot, but the ball never cleared the net and the game went the Terriers’ way, making it 4-3.
Zens closed out the match in the following two games, taking both 6-3.
BBA closed out the sweep winning both the No. 5 singles match as Nora O’Donnell defeated Emma Perkins 6-0, 6-0 and No. 2 doubles Sophia Witkin and Elizibeth Ruffa defeated Sapphire Joy and Rowan Perkins 6-0, 6-0.
The No. 2 Bulldogs now set their sights on Saturday’s semifinal contest, where they will host the winner of Wednesday’s match between No. 6 Woodstock and No. 3 Montpelier.
“I am really excited to (be) moving on to the semifinals,” Zens said. “I think our team is really strong and I think we’ve all really improved a lot and I’m excited to see how far we can get.”