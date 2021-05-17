MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton’s Tucker Swim woke up on Monday ready to play his typical role as one-half of the Bulldogs’ No. 1 doubles duo.
Things changed when Alejandro Sharpiro-Mochon had to miss the match against Mount Anthony, thrusting the BBA boys tennis player into a new role, No. 5 singles.
The freshmen found himself as the deciding factor, as BBA held a 3-2 advantage and Swim and MAU’s Adam Retino the last players battling it out in a super tiebreaker.
Swim came away with a 10-6 win, securing the 4-2 win for the Bulldogs.
It took the freshmen a little time to adjust, dropping the first set to Retino 6-0. Swim found himself down early in the second set, as well, before battling back to claim the 6-4 win and force the tiebreaker.
It was an even day of tennis at the Equinox Hotel tennis courts.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 1-0 advantage off a strong performance from No. 1 singles Nick O’Donnell, defeating MAU’s Asa Kobik 6-0, 6-1.
Despite the one-sided score, the match was a lot closer than it appeared. A handful of games went to deuce, including the first game of the contest. Many others finished 40-30.
It was the second time the opponents had faced each other in the past month. That familiarity led to some highly competitive games.
O’Donnell showed a very powerful serve that put Kobik in a tough position to return, though the Patriot displayed quick reactions by limiting O’Donnell’s aces and keeping the ball in play.
The BBA appeared to give his serve a little extra juice in crucial moments of the match, firing an ace on set-point to grab the 1-0 advantage.
Ahead 1-0 in the second set and the second game at deuce, O’Donnell once again laced an ace past Kobik.
O’Donnell said he focused on slowing himself down when he found himself trailing in games on Monday.
“Being able to just slow down and play the point until you win the points really helps to win those games,” O’Donnell said.
The BBA sophomore focused early in those tight games and built himself a comfortable lead. Kobik took the sixth game of the second set 40-30 for his lone victory. After a long volley, the MAU sophomore hit a powerful overhand shot which grazed the top of the net, redirecting the ball.
O’Donnell charged toward the net, but the ball sailed a little too high for the Bulldog to handle, barely deflecting off his racket to give Kobik the win.
O’Donnell secured the match-point on deuce to secure the win and give the Bulldogs a 1-0 advantage on the day.
The No. 1 doubles match ended shortly after, and MAU’s Jordan Conner and Rowen Thompson secured the 6-1, 6-1 win over BBA’s Braden Pearson and Carter Lincourt to even things up at 1-1.
No. 3 singles between MAU’s Pete McKenna and BBA’s Blake Allen was another battle.
McKenna ultimately took the super tiebreaker 10-7.
McKenna picked his spots on when to rely on his power and when to focus more on placing the ball where Allen was not.
Early on McKenna focused more on the finesse. Down 15-30 in the first game of the match and Allen on his back heels during a volley, McKenna softly placed an overhand shot just over the net that Allen had no chance to get to, evening things at 30-all. Allen would go on to win the game 40-30, but McKenna was setting himself up for success later in the contest.
The Patriot rattled off wins in the next four games to take a 4-1 advantage in the first set.
Then it was Allen’s turn to regain the momentum in the back-and-forth affair, securing the next three to even the first set at 4-4.
The first of many crucial points in the contest came at deuce in the ninth game of the first set. After a short volley, McKenna charged the net on a powerful return from Allen and redirected the ball down the left side of the court. Allen didn’t have a chance to continue the volley as McKenna placed it in a spot Allen couldn’t get to, giving the Patriot a 5-4 lead.
Ahead 40-15, McKenna hit a moon-shot on a volley that hung in the air for multiple seconds. The shot somehow stayed inbounds, and although Allen was able to get to it, he wasn’t able to return it cleanly as his shot hit the net as McKenna claimed a 1-0 set lead.
Allen rallied back and took the first three games of the second set.
The third game featured two highly-contested battles. With Allen ahead 15-love, the No. 3’s showed their entire repertoire on the longest volley of the afternoon.
Allen and McKenna each handled powerful returns, covered the length of the court multiple times and hit both backhand and forehand shots as they battled for the point.
Allen ultimately came out victorious in that battle, giving McKenna a taste of his own medicine by softly placing a short just over the net with McKenna near the back line preparing for a strong return.
McKenna battled back to bring it to deuce, and another double-digit volley ensued, though Allen once again secured the point, giving him a 3-0 lead in the second set.
Those battles continued as the match did, and McKenna ended on the victory end of his fair share.
“Those are physical battles for sure,” McKenna said.
Trailing 3-0 in the set, McKenna was facing a turning point in the match. The MAU No. 3 singles player said he had to reset his focus at that point.
“Just trying to keep my cool there,” McKenna said. “Making sure I get my shots in.”
Although he would ultimately drop the set 6-2, McKenna regained his composure and was set up for success in the tiebreaker. The Patriot fired a few aces past Allen on a powerful serve in the second set, gaining confidence in his serve as the match progressed.
McKenna took the first point of the tiebreaker, but Allen grabbed the next two to take the lead. McKenna stayed cool and rattled off three straight points for the 4-2 advantage. McKenna stayed in control for the remainder of the tiebreaker, eventually claiming the 10-6 win. That gave MAU its second victory of the day.
In No. 2 singles, BBA’s Cristo Buckley defeated Colin Devin 6-3, 6-2.
In No. 4 singles, BBA’s Lucas Arrington defeated Mike McKenna 6-4, 6-1.
No. 2 doubles was a double-forfeit.
MAU dropped its April 24 match to BBA 1-5. Patriots coach Trevor Grimshaw was happy with the improvement he saw on Monday.
“Strong showing today, a lot of matches the score didn’t reflect the level of play,” Grimshaw said. “At the end of the day, sometimes even if you lose, the level of play is still there.”
MAU is now 1-5 on the season and will travel to play Rutland Friday at 4 p.m.
BBA improves to 5-5 and hits the road for a matchup with Harford on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.