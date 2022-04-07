MANCHESTER — Nothing was going to stop the Burr and Burton boys lacrosse team from performing at a high level in its season-opener on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs not only conquered the visiting Queensbury Spartans 18-6, but also the elements as a steady rainfall mixed with wind gusts over 20 miles per hour at times caused raw temperatures.
The original start time of 4 p.m. was also pushed back by roughly 25 minutes as Queensbury's bus didn't arrive to the field until 4 p.m.
None of that mattered to BBA according to coach Tom Grabher. His guys were eager to get out on the field and control what they could, their play.
"I don't think the weather and the lateness affected them at all. They just wanted to compete."
And the Bulldogs wasted little time getting down to business. It started with senior attack Emmett Edwards getting behind the cage faking a cut right, spinning left and wrapping back around to the front of the net and putting the first tally of the season on the board exactly 100 seconds into the action.
Edwards surpassed 100 career points with an impressive 6 goal performance on Thursday.
"I'm very proud of not just this day [but his entire career], he had a tremendous game on offense," Grabher said.
Edwards did a lot of his work early putting three in the back of the net after the opening quarter, including a goal with just five seconds left on the clock. His early production helped BBA jump out to a 7-2 lead after 12 minutes of play.
Sophomore Peyton Gray mirrored Edwards' production, also scoring 6 goals in the win.
Matt Grabher did a fantastic job facilitating the offensive attack for the Bulldogs, assisting on BBA scores.
Even with the strong performance, Grabher sees areas where the Bulldogs can improve. In the second quarter and the Bulldogs ahead 7-0, BBA began to press the issue a little offensively. The ball movement that helped them build a strong lead over the opening 16 minutes of play started to disappear and players started to play iso-ball, looking to create on their own.
A Michael Deutsch goal for Queensbury with 3:16 left in the first half cut the Bulldogs lead to 7-2 and forced a BBA timeout. BBA hadn't scored in more than four minutes of game time, its longest stretch without a score all game.
Grabher used the timeout to regroup the Bulldogs, and the return was nearly instant.
Karter Noyes flung a pass to Edwards, who was positioned near the left post. Edwards made the catch and put an end to BBA's scoreless streak, once again giving the Bulldogs the momentum. Grabher was pleased with how his group responded after a brief lapse.
“They were very resilient and reacted to it when I brought it to their attention like hey, we're starting to slip, we're doing this and they were like, you're right,” coach Grabher said. “They understood it and realized that and snapped right back.”
While the offense clicked, the defensive for the Bulldogs was just as impressive. Miles Kaplan is the new BBA goalie, and he made quite the highlight reel save in his debut as the starter.
With just under 20 seconds left in the first half, Queensbury picked up a ground ball and started a fast break. The Spartans appeared to have an easy goal after a beautiful pass in transition to Aidan Bleibtrey flipped the field. Bleibtrey, just a few feet from the cage, saw nothing but an open net as he released his shot. Kaplan sprung into action, leaping from left to right and somehow made a spectacular kick save to keep the Spartans off the board.
While Kaplan had the play of the afternoon, he largely went unchallenged as BBA’s defense didn’t allow Queensbury to generate much offense near the net. That sort of stifling defense was highlighted during the first of three Bulldog penalties.
Gray was called for a push with 9:29 on the clock in the second quarter, giving the visitors a one-man advantage for 30 seconds. BBA’s defense solidified despite being outmanned, not allowing Queensbury to even register a shot.
Kaplan finished his day after three quarters and a total of 4 saves. Dominic Decker protected the Bulldog net for the final 12 minutes.
It’s a quick turnaround for the Bulldogs, who now set their sights on a tough test Saturday against Essex.
“We have to regroup quickly because we have Essex which is going to be a whole different ball game. We got one day to enjoy it and then back to work.”