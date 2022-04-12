MANCHESTER - Burr and Burton girls tennis returned in a big way on Tuesday afternoon, dominating in a 7-0 win over Mount St. Joseph.
A new year comes with a new No. 1 singles player, Alex Faucher. She proved worthy, defeating MSJ’s Sophia Hussak in straight sets 6-0, 6-3.
With the fourth game of the first set at 15-all Faucher showed her backhand ability, lofting a rally near the back line and returning it over her opponent's head. The game was one of the best battles of the afternoon, going to deuce. Faucher secured the win after a long rally, taking a commanding 4-0 lead in the opening set.
The Bulldog’s No.1 dropped two of the first three games of the second set to trail for the first time in the match. She bounced back to take game 4 and even the set.
Ahead 40-30 in game 4, she returned a serve with a powerful overhand and placed it perfectly in the opposite corner of the court. Faucher delivered an impossible ball for Hussak to return, flipping the momentum back in her favor exactly when she needed to.
As Faucher took care of business on the far left court, the BBA No. 1 doubles duo of Madi Miosek and Vi Podda made quick work of their opponents, winning in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 for the first victory of the afternoon.
BBA’s No. 2 single player Mac Thuermer finished off Sarah Jane Gregory 6-3, 6-1 before Faucher wrapped up the second set 6-3 and BBA took a commanding 3-0 lead.
Lilli Zens was another Bulldog that looked impressive in the win. Zens aced the first point of the match and never looked back, securing her first win of the season in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.
The Bulldogs No. 3 singles player Nora O’Donnell also swept her opponent 6-0, 6-0 as did Bulldogs No. 5 singles player Meredith Haber.
In No. 2 doubles, the tandumn of Sophia Witkins and Lyla Bronstein secured a 6-2 win in the first set and a 6-0 win in the second.
BBA earns a victory in Justin Tegen's coaching debut. The Bulldogs to the court Friday at Bellows Falls.