Mount Anthony's Isaiah Brunache tied the state record in the shot put with a hurl of 61' 6" during the Queensbury Invitational on Saturday. 

 By Michael Mawson, Bennington Banner
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — The Mount Anthony track and field team continued its season on Saturday competing in the Dr. Jack V. Irion Queensbury Invitational.

The Patriots grabbed wins in five events from three athletes.

MAU’s Isaiah Brunache broke his own school record in the shot put with a mark of 61’ 6”. While that technically ties the Vermont state record, set in 1987 by Burlington’s Steve Yates, it will not be marked official because it was not measured with a steel tape.

Brooks Robson leaped further than the competition, registering marks of 21 feet, 8.75 inches in the long jump and 43’ 2.5” in the triple jump.

Andrew Ponessi snagged wins in the 100 meter (11.26 seconds) and 200 meter (23.06) dash.

Tiffany Carey had a strong showing on the girls' side for MAU, placing inside the top-10 in two events. Carey placed sixth in the shot put and ninth in the long jump.

MAU returns to the track on Tuesday in Manchester.

