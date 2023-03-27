AMHERST, N.Y. — A group of Vermonters will have a chance to claim a hockey national championship this weekend.
The Vermont St. Pats, a 16-and-under Tier II junior hockey club, head to Amherst, N.Y. this week to defend their 2022 USA Hockey National Championship.
The club consists of players from nine different Vermont high schools, including Burr and Burton’s Max Brownlee. Brownlee has played a significant role in the club’s offense throughout the season.
The St Pats are coming off a 6-0 run through the 1A-division at the 2022 National Championships, culminating in a 5-2 victory over Salt Lake City in the finals. The team returns 15 players from the championship squad.
The group accumulated a 15-2-3 record in the fall 2022 schedule and reassembled once the high school hockey season ended.
The team started out in 2016 playing in one spring hockey tournament the first year. The group has maintained its nucleus of core players for the last seven years and prides itself on playing the game the right way, with passion and grit and are confident they’ll represent the state of Vermont well.
The Pats kick off their title defense on Thursday at noon against Team South Dakota. The Vermont club also takes on the Atlanta Fire and the Tri-City (Md.) Eagles in pool play competition.