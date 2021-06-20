MANCHESTER - Max Brownlee took the hill for Manchester Union Underground’s first ever game as an American Legion baseball team on Saturday afternoon against Bennington Post 13. The Manchester native delivered in a big way, tossing a complete game shutout in a 2-0 victory in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.
“Max has been that way all year for us for high school,” said Manchester coach Eddie Lewicki. “Not that he’s not overpowering but he doesn’t throw as hard as some guys; he just throws strikes with all three pitches. He did a good job today.”
Brownlee was outstanding all afternoon, limiting Post 13 to fewer base runners on Saturday (10) than runs they scored in Thursday’s season opener (13).
A pair of Bennington errors with two outs in the bottom of the first put runners on second and third with Nate Smilko stepping into the batter's box. Smilko did his job, driving in both runs on a ground ball that found its way into left field for a single. Post 13’s Jake Tibbetts also had an outstanding day on the mound, also going the distance, but that two-out hit proved to be the difference maker.
Post 13 skipper Ryan Greenslet said the first inning can set the tone for how the rest of the game shapes up.
“It’s always that first inning, it’s gonna make or break the game, every time,” Greenslet said.
In his six innings of work, Tibbetts allowed just four hits while walking four batters and not allowing an earned run in the loss.
“Geez, you can’t ask for anything more out of Jake,” said Greenslet. “To get a pitcher, especially in this league, to be able to go a complete-game, it’s good.”
Manchester threatened to add to its lead in two instances. The most threatening was the bottom of the third. After Tibbetts retired Manchester’s bats in order in the second, he had trouble locating the strike zone in the third. The Post 13 pitcher walked the first three batters he faced, and clean up hitter Joey McCoy found himself with the bases loaded and no outs.
McCoy laced a line drive down the third base line that looked bound to reach the fence and clear the bases, but Nat Greenslet showed great instincts on the hot corner and caught the line drive missile. Greenslet then doubled off the runner at third who didn’t have an opportunity to get back to the bag. What looked to be a three run extra base hit instead became a huge double play.
Greenslet’s defense got Bennington out of the inning without allowing a run when the following batter hit a ground ball his way and the third baseman stepped on the bag for the third out.
McCoy -robbed of a big hit of his own - got his revenge with the play of the day in centerfield.
With one out in the top of the sixth inning, Tucker Thayne stepped up to the plate. McCoy headed toward the infield to talk with Smilko at shortstop about a certain coverage they wanted to be in. Brownlee - in a groove on the mound - didn’t notice McCoy nearly in the infield and threw the pitch with McCoy out of position. Thayne slapped a shot to deep center, forcing McCoy to sprint with his back to home plate and track the ball down. McCoy somehow managed to track the ball about 100 feet from his starting position and make an incredible, Willie Mays-esque over the shoulder catch for the second out of the inning.
“I've said this for a long time, I think Joe is the best athlete to come out of this area in a long time and that just showed (it),” Lewicki said. “That was unbelievable.”
Brownlee closed the door by retiring four of the final five batters he faced and securing the win for Manchester.
It was a great introduction to American Legion baseball for Manchester Union Underground.
“It's amazing to get our first game, first win,” Lewicki said. “We got a lot of fans here which is awesome. (The) Kids are excited.”
Bennington's bats wake up in game two
The second leg of the doubleheader was polar-opposite from the first. Post 13’s bats woke up to the tune of 18 runs as Bennington defeated Manchester 18-3.
Justin Maxon tossed a complete game for Post 13. Joey McCoy pitched well in relief for Manchester, throwing 3 ⅓ innings while only allowing one run, unearned, after starter Danny Scarlotta only managed to get two outs in the first inning and allowed three runs.
By the end of the fourth, Post 13 held a 4-3 advantage. Bennington exploded for 14 runs in the last two innings and built a very comfortable lead.
Jake Sparks, who did not play in the first game, led the offensive outpouring with four hits and five runs batted it. Ethan LaBatt had a team-high five runs scored in the win, LaBatt also drove in a couple of runs, as did Nick Santiago.
McCoy helped himself out with a two-run double in the fourth inning for Manchester.
Smilko had another productive game, with two of Manchester’s four hits. The only other hit came off Jack McCoy’s bat.
Manchester begins its season 1-1 and hosts Brattleboro Post 5 Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Bennington’s record now stands at 2-1 as Post 13 prepares for a home game on Tuesday against Bellows Falls Post 37 at 5:30 p.m.