MANCHESTER - Senior night was a success for the Burr and Burton boys ice hockey team, as they skated to a 2-1 win over Middlebury on Wednesday night at Riley Rink.
Bulldogs coach Mark Slade called it the team’s first “real test” of the season. BBA improved to 4-0 with the win.
It was freshmen Max Brownlee who found himself on the left side of the ice with 7 minutes and 20 seconds left in the third period in a tie game. Brownlee flung a wrist shot past Middlebury goalie Giles Heilman to give BBA a 2-1 lead and Brownlee his first varsity goal of his career.
“What a way to score,” said BBA coach Mark Slade.
Midlebury had a great chance to even the game at two all after BBA turned the puck over near the red line with four minutes to play. Midlebury had a 1-0 break with a BBA defender trailing the play.
BBA goalie Michael Hornby stayed solid in net, deflecting the initial shot that bounced off his body and back to a Middlebury player on the rebound. Hornby fully extended on a diving save on the second shot, and BBA was able to clear the puck. The highlight save was just what the Bulldogs needed to leave Riley Rink with the win.
“There’s certain parts in the season that you can go back and remember, and that’s certainly one of the highlights,” Slade said of the save.
Heilman had a fantastic game for the Tigers, registering 33 saves on the night.
Middlebury scored first, on a second period goal off the stick of Joey Niemo with 9:15 left in the second period. That put BBA in an unfamilair position of trailing.
Slade was reassuring his players the puck would find the back of the net if they kept playing their game.
“We just rely on our training and we tell the guys to keep working, keep trying it will pay off,” Slade said. “And luckily it paid off for us tonight.”
Nicky Miceli broke the seal for the Bulldogs late in the second period, knotting the game at one apiece.
BBA’s lowest goal output coming into Wednesday’s matchup was five. The Bulldogs have had a high-powered offense thus far. Playing in a low scoring game, Slade said seeing that first one reach the back of the net allowed BBA to loosen up a little bit.
“It confirms the things that they’re doing on the ice,” Slade said. “For them, it keeps them motivated, keeps them going.”
Playing in a closer game is something BBA’s coach thinks will help the Bulldogs down the road.
“The experience is so valuable when you only have eight games for the regular season,” Slade said.
Jakub Mulac is one of five seniors on this year’s BBA squad. The forward was happy to get the win. With no fans able to attend due to the coronavirus, Wednesday’s senior night was a mix of emotions and far from the usual celebration.
“I was kind of sad (about not having fans) but also excited I can play hockey, that’s the most important thing for me,” Mulac said. “I know my parents and all the people from school (were) watching online. They cannot be in the rink with us, but they are home watching us and supporting us.”
The Bulldogs hit the road on Saturday for a match with St. Johnsbury.