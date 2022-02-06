MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton boys ice hockey beat Lyndon Institute 3-2 in an overtime thriller on Saturday during the annual pink the rink game.
Lyndon came into the contest ranked second in Vermont in Division II.
The difference maker was a converted penalty shot in overtime from Max Brownlee to seal the come-from-behind win for the Bulldogs.
Halfway through the overtime period BBA was called for a penalty. With just over a minute on the clock and down a man, Brownlee found the puck and headed for the Lyndon zone. While in the act of shooting he was taken down and awarded a penalty shot
Brownlee converted the opportunity with a smooth wrist shot top shelf causing the packed crowd at Riley Rink to erupt and sending the Bulldogs home with a 3-2 win.
Matt Grabher got the party started with his goal in the opening period, giving BBA a 1-0 lead after one.
Lyndon responded with two goals of its own in the second, giving the visitors the 2-1 advantage.
BBA Goalie Michael Hornby had some big saves to keep it a one-goal game as the Bulldogs mounted their comeback.
It came down to the final minute of regulation. With an extra attacker and less than one minute on the clock, Jack McCoy tied the game and sent it to overtime.
BBA wore pink jerseys and all proceeds from both the boys and girls games will benefit a family in the Manchester community affected by cancer.
BBA improved their record to 8-7-1. They return to the ice with a home tilt on Wednesday at 5 p.m. against Woodstock.