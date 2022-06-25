MANCHESTER — The Devin Speno to Tristan Evans connection was deadly during the second annual Vermont All Star Football Camp 7v7 tournament on Saturday afternoon at Judy McCormick Taylor Field.
The quarterback-wide receiver combo led Brattleboro - one of two new teams in the 2022 pool - to a one point victory over Burr and Burton in the championship game.
Brattleboro earned the No. 4 seed in the playoffs after a 1-3 record in round robin play, securing a date with No. 1 seed and defending champion Mount Anthony (3-1). Brattleboro prevailed in a close contest to advance to the championship.
Brattleboro pulled off the upset in a closely contested match.
Burr and Burton earned the No. 2 seed against No. 3 St. Johnsbury. Both programs participated in the inaugural 7v7 tournament last summer. The Bulldogs grabbed the win, setting up a championship match against Brattleboro.
U-32 also participated in the competition for the first time, but did not make the playoffs after going 0-4.
Speno was named tournament MVP for his stellar play.
Chris Redding purchased Vermont All-Star Football Camps in 2021 and created the 7v7 tournament.
The All-Star camp started on June 18 with a tri-state passing academy held at Brattleboro Union High School.
The camp will also host a Central Vermont passing academy at Rutland High School July 10 at 7 p.m. The Northern Vermont passing academy is scheduled for July 17 at noon at St. Johnsbury Academy.
There will be week long football camps held at Rutland July 11-15 and South Burlington July 18-22. For more information, visit vtfootballcamps.com.