BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro baseball swept Mount Anthony in a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Nat Greenslet drew the start in the first game, lasting 2 2/3 innings, surrendering six runs (three earned) while striking out five and walking six batters. He gave way to Jake Tibbetts, who pitched the final 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs.
MAU jumped out to a 3-0 lead thanks to a three run top of the second. Aaron Whitman singled home the first run of the game on a single. Two batters later, Colby Granger drove in two more with his single to center. Brattleboro responded with a four run bottom half of the inning, and held the lead for the remainder of the contest as Brattleboro secured an 8-5 victory.
In the second game, Patriots ace Connor Hannan drew the start. Hannan pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing six runs (three earned) while striking out seven and walking four in a 11-1 Brattleboro win in six innings.
Josh Worthington pitched an inning in relief for MAU.
The lone MAU run came on an error by Brattleboro’s shortstop in the second inning.
MAU falls to 8-6 on the season with the two losses and looks to rebound at Burr and Burton on Friday. First pitch is 4:30 p.m.