Brattleboro’s Ozzievan Hendrick got the 2022 John James tournament off to an electric start, heading in a great cross from teammate Charlie Kinnersley just two minutes into the Colonels’ match against Arlington on Thursday afternoon at Spinelli Field.
Hendrick was far from finished, netting two more scores over the ensuing five minutes as Brattleboro ran away from the Eagles for a 6-1 win.
Hendrick was awarded a penalty kick in the 35th minute and capitalized, playing the lower right side of the net. He added his third just two minutes later as Brattleboro increased its advantage to 3-0.
The Eagles first real chance came at the 28th minute, on a set piece off the foot of Owen Emmons near the midline. The Arlington junior showed his power, putting the ball on net as Brattleboro goalkeeper Paul McGillion was forced to make his one and only safe of the day.
The Eagles scored their only goal in the first half, as Joseph McCray somehow curved the ball in between McGillion and the near post with seven minutes remaining.
Brattleboro added two more of its own before the half was over, racing out to a 5-1 advantage after 40 minutes of action.
The play was much more even over the final 40 minutes, and Arlington coach Todd Wilkins liked how his team responded against the formidable Division I opponent.
Christopher Whalen had three shots himself, and the Eagles totaled seven chances after just one in the first half.
“I’m pleased with our second half. I wish that was our first half effort,” Wilkins said. “We had a better second half; at least they showed up for the second half and showed a really good effort. That’s why we do this and that’s what I stress to them , this is a learning opportunity for us.”
“There’s no Brattleboro’s in Division IV, no Burr and Burton’s and no Mount Anthony’s,” he continued.
Arlington will play the loser of Friday’s contest between Burr and Burton and Mount Anthony.
