BRATTLEBORO — A new fundraiser is underway to buy snowmaking equipment for Brattleboro Ski Hill and keep the good times coming.
Wolfgang Morlock, snowmaking coordinator at the hill, said his group has the same snowmaking equipment it purchased in 2006 and the guns were manufactured 10 years earlier.
"We're a community organization," he said. "The idea is to bring low cost skiing to everyone because of how commercialized it has become."
Morlock said skiing gets more expensive each year, however, his group plans to keep the $5 day passes.
"But it's becoming a lot harder to operate with the equipment that was made in the 1990s and the lift that was made before that," he said.
He described the cost to purchase parts for the equipment as "skyrocketing."
"We often have to manufacture things just to keep the hill running," he said.
Money is being raised for snowmaking equipment at gofundme.com/f/the-brattleboro-ski-hill-snowmaker-fund.
Last year's fundraiser to replace the pump and expand the pumphouse to allow for more storage space and a bigger machine was a success. More than $7,670 was raised at gofundme.com/f/ski-hill-snowmaking-pumphouse-updates and a community member donated $5,000 to the effort.
Morlock said his group also dredged out the snowmaking pond to allow for cleaner water to be put on the ski hill, and purchased a new aerator, which circulates water and allows it to get much colder.
"We saw a huge improvement on day to day operations when it came to snowmaking this year," he said.
Altogether, his group performed about 450 hours of snowmaking this year. Morlock said the figure is higher than in previous years.
"We're seeing that we need it," he said. "We had some snow in the beginning of the winter and at the end of the winter but in the middle, we had a huge gap of snow."
When snow would come last season, Morlock said, rain would then follow. At times, the ski hill was completely made up of artificial snow.
As climate and weather changes, Morlock expects that trend to continue.
"We are struggling to keep up with changing temperatures," he said.
His group also experienced multiple failures on the snow guns this season. Morlock called one "completely unusable."
"That's the big reason for fundraising," he said. "We truly can't keep going the way we're going without getting some new technology."
Morlock said his group plans to buy snow guns that will be more energy efficient, better for the environment and easier for volunteers to run. They also are anticipated to make lighter and fluffier snow for the hill.
The goal of the new GoFundMe is to raise $10,000.
"That will put us in a good window to at least get one snow gun," Morlock said, hoping to find something used.
Snowmaking improvements allowed the hill to open earlier last winter than in previous years. Skiing started on Christmas Eve, as opposed to the usual New Year's Day.
Morlock said about 6.75 million gallons of water were used for snowmaking this year.
Currently, his group is conducting maintenance on the lift and the upper building known as the Castle. The foundation at the base station also is being redone.
The plan is to continue fundraising efforts for big ticket items and repairs.
"Every year, we experience an increase in needed maintenance cost," Morlock said.
More events were held last season at the hill than previous years, Morlock said. He attributes this feat to the snowmaking enhancements, which were paid for with fundraising.
More snow allows for "more opportunities to do a lot more things with the community," he said. Donations also can be made by sending cash or checks to LMPSS, Inc., PO Box 1945, Brattleboro, Vt, 05302.