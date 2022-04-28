ALLEN (copy)

BRATTLEBORO — Burr and Burton tennis dropped its match against Brattleboro 5-2 on Wednesday.

The wins for the Bulldogs came from No. 2 singles player Cristo Buckley (6-2, 3-6, super tiebreaker 10-4) over Brattleboro's Ben Luna and No. 5 singles BBA player Lucas Arrington, who downed Ty Smith (6-2, 2-6) and 7-6 in the tiebreaker.

Bratt picked up wins in the five other matches as No. singles Nathan Kim bested BBA’s No. 1 Nick O’Donnell in straight sets 6-1, 7-5.

In No. 3 singles, Max Naylor defeated Bulldogs’ Blake Allen 6-4, 6-4 in two sets. The No. 4 singles was a single pro set due to time restraints and saw Colonials' Will Taggard grab the set 8-4 over Luis Vilanova.

Brattleboro swept the doubles action, clinching its second win of the season over the Bulldogs, who drop to 0-2 this spring.

BBA is back on the court Thursday against Rutland.

