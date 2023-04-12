HF LAX 5/12/2022 (copy)

Hoosick Falls/Tamarac midfielder Brady Mann (5) jukes a defender during a 2022 home game for the Wildcats. Mann, a sophomore, reached 100 career points during Tuesday's win over Lansingburgh.

 Banner file photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Hoosick Falls/Tamarac boys lacrosse shutout Lansingburgh 13-0 Tuesday afternoon at Tamarac High School for its fourth win of the season.

Sophomore Brady Mann eclipsed the 100 point milestone in the victory, scoring three goals and adding three assists. It was a balanced offensive approach for the Wildcats, with eight different players finding the back of the net, including three who registered their first scores of the season.

A pair of seniors: CJ Duncan and Sal LoPorto, scored their first goal of the year, as did junior Zach Dufrense.

Tyler Roadcamp (one goal, one assist), Jack Cavanaugh (one goal, three assists), Sammy Fauler (three goals, one assist) and Mike Plante (two goals) rounded out the scoring for the Wildcats.

Hoosick Falls/Tamarac improves to 4-1 and hosts Mohonasen/Schenectady Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.