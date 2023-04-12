Hoosick Falls/Tamarac boys lacrosse shutout Lansingburgh 13-0 Tuesday afternoon at Tamarac High School for its fourth win of the season.
Sophomore Brady Mann eclipsed the 100 point milestone in the victory, scoring three goals and adding three assists. It was a balanced offensive approach for the Wildcats, with eight different players finding the back of the net, including three who registered their first scores of the season.
A pair of seniors: CJ Duncan and Sal LoPorto, scored their first goal of the year, as did junior Zach Dufrense.
Tyler Roadcamp (one goal, one assist), Jack Cavanaugh (one goal, three assists), Sammy Fauler (three goals, one assist) and Mike Plante (two goals) rounded out the scoring for the Wildcats.
Hoosick Falls/Tamarac improves to 4-1 and hosts Mohonasen/Schenectady Tuesday at 5 p.m.