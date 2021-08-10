Nick O’Donnell was a constant for the Burr and Burton boys tennis team in 2021. Competing in the No. 1 singles slot, O’Donnell played competitive tennis for the Bulldogs throughout the spring.
For his strong season, O’Donnell has been named the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal Regional boys tennis player of the year.
In BBA’s second match of the year, O’Donnell secured the win over Mount Anthony.
The following day, O’Donnell dropped his match against Brattleboro’s Nathan Kim. Kim defeated O’Donnell in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.
The Bulldog would exact his revenge, getting the better of Kim a week later. The Bulldog defeated Kim in a tiebreaker 10-7. Kim took the first set 6-4, but O’Donnell bounced back nicely in set two with a 6-2 victory to force the tiebreaker.
O’Donnell got the better of MAU No. 1 Asa Kobik 6-0, 6-1 in a late season match.
BBA finished the season with a 6-7 record, earning the No. 11 seed in the Division I playoffs.
Even in the Bulldogs playoff loss to No. 6 CVU, O’Donnell performed well. He registered one of only two match wins that afternoon, downing CVU No. 1 singles player Ethan Lisle in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.
O’Donnell was named to the Southern Vermont League boys A Division first-team for his outstanding season on the court.