Burr and Burton snowboarder Griff McFayden earned the overall individual state champion in the 2020-2021 season with a best-run of 268 in the slope event, leading the way as the Bulldogs repeated as state champions.
For his success on the slopes, McFayden has been named as the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal regional boys snowboarder of the year.
McFayden was outstanding at the state meet at Jay Peak, also placing third overall in the giant slalom with a combined time of 80.655 seconds, just off the pace of overall winner Dylan Willey (78.124 seconds) of North Country.
McFayden also placed second overall in the rail jam, behind teammate Connor Kelly.