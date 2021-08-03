Riley Thurber turned heads on the mountain during his freshman Nordic season with Mount Anthony. The Patriot finished a team-best second individually at the Southern Vermont League championship and placed inside the top-5 in the state meet.
For his successful rookie campaign, Thurber has been named the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal regional boys Nordic skier of the year.
At the state meet, Thurber finished his classical race in 10 minutes and 59.1 seconds, good for third overall in Division I.
In the skate discipline, Thurber placed fifth overall with an impressive time of 9:45.6. Both of those times were a team-best as Thurber paced MAU to a second place team finish at the state meet in March.