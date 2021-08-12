The Burr and Burton boys lacrosse team made it to the Division I state championship game in 2021. Its roster was deep, but two Bulldogs constantly made their mark on the game every time they stepped onto the field.
Emmett Edwards was a scoring machine at times for BBA, and Matt Grabher was everything you could ask for in a set-up man.
For their spectacular spring seasons Edwards and Grabher have been named the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal Regional co-boys lacrosse player of the year.
Both Edwards and Grabher settled into their roles in BBA’s season opener, a 11-10 win over Essex. Edwards tallied four scores that afternoon, a team high. Grabher set a school record with eight assists while also scoring one goal himself.
Edwards scored a season-high six goals in the Bulldogs next contest, a 17-2 win over Rutland. The junior attackman also chipped in four assists in the victory in an impressive all-around performance. Grabher added three assists in the victory.
Although Edwards specialized in scoring and Grabher in setting his teammates up, each player was capable of doing both. Edwards showed that in the Rutland contest, while Grabher displayed his scoring ability in BBA’s 14-8 win over Woodstock.
In that contest, Grabher scored a season-high seven goals. The junior captain didn’t abandon his teammates, either, still racking up three assists in the win.
Edwards had a season-high five assists in a Bulldogs’ win over St. Albans. Edwards also scored four goals in that contest, while Grabher scored twice and set up teammates four different times.
Edwards’ passing ability was once again on display in a 23-0 win over Brattleboro in which he racked up four assists along with four goals scored.
Grabher reached a personal milestone during the 2021 season. In BBA’s season finale, he registered his 100th career point in a win over rival Mount Anthony. Grabher scored three times and assisted on two more goals in that contest.
Both Bulldogs played crucial roles in their team’s playoff run; scoring or assisting in each contest.
In BBA’s quarterfinal win over South Burlington, Edwards scored twice while Grabher had three goals and two assists.
In the semifinal win over Woodstock, Grabher had two goals and one assist while Edwards had one goal himself.
In BBA’s loss to CVU in the Division I championship, Grabher had one goal and two assists and Edwards had one goal and an assist.
Both Grabher and Edwards were named to the Southern Vermont League boys lacrosse A Division first team for the 2021 season.