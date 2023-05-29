Mount Anthony enters the 2023 playoffs with its highest seeding since 2015. The No. 3 Patriots (10-5) received a first round bye and will host the winner of Tuesday’s Division II matchup between No. 6 Stowe (8-8) and No. 11 St. Johnsbury Academy (4-11).
The second round matchup is currently scheduled for Friday at 4:30 p.m., though the MAU girls lacrosse team is also scheduled to host a playoff game at that time. In an email shared with the Banner, MAU Athletic Director Paul Reif wrote the boys game will likely be moved to Saturday, with the time yet to be determined.
MAU closed its regular season on a three game winning streak. It did not face Stowe this season. The Patriots hosted St. Johnsbury on May 22, beating the Hilltoppers 19-2.
BBA
Burr and Burton’s looking to make its fourth consecutive title game appearance, dating back to the 2019 Division I championship game. The Bulldogs finished the regular season at 10-6, good enough for the No. 4 seed. They will face a familiar foe in the second round, No. 5 Woodstock. The Bulldogs and Wasps split the season series, with BBA emerging victorious, 19-5, in the May 1 game in Manchester. Woodstock exacted its revenge on May 22, downing BBA 13-12.
SMS
Stratton Mountain finished 7-2 in its condensed schedule, earning the Bears the No. 2 seed in Division III and a date with No. 7 Lyndon Institute (0-11) set for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Division II MAU was the only team to beat SMS this spring, doing so twice.