SOUTH BURLINGTON — Fourth seeded Burr and Burton gave No. 1 South Burlington all it could handle in Tuesday’s Division I boys lacrosse semifinal, but the Bulldogs fell one goal short of making their fourth straight championship game appearance, losing 13-12.
BBA held an 8-6 lead at the break, but the Wolves rallied in the second half to make their first championship game in six years. A Will Anderson goal with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter pushed SB’s lead to 13-11, and it held on for the win.
Peyton Gray finished with a game-high six goals and added two assists for the Bulldogs. Michael Crabtree added two goals and an assist.
The Wolves were led by the Sweet brothers. Brady led the team in scoring with four goals, while Ryan scored twice but was most effective as a facilitator, handing out five assists.
South Burlington advances to play No. 3 Middlebury, who upset No. 2 CVU 9-5 on Tuesday, keeping the nine-time defending state champions out of the title game for the first time since 2012.