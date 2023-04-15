BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony boys lacrosse put it all together Saturday afternoon against Lyndon Institute. The result was a resounding 20-2 victory — the Patriots’ first of the young season.
Nine different MAU players found the back of the net in a well-rounded team effort.
MAU applied the pressure from the opening whistle, with Tyler DeBoer taking on two defenders, spinning away from trouble and finishing with a score about four minutes in for the games first score. DeBoer had a dominant day, scoring four goals and adding five assists.
MAU peppered the net, taking 21 shots in the first frame.
Aiden Moscarello added three scores in the opening 12 minutes. Connor Barrett, a senior defender, notched his first career goal with two minutes remaining, forcing a turnover near the Lyndon net and finishing the play with a score to make it 7-0 Patriots. Gavin Schnoop added a score, too.
The goal of the day, however, went to Henry Frechette midway through the first. The senior attack, who will continue his lacrosse career at Division III Keene State, scored a no-look, over the shoulder goal in traffic. Frechette finished with four scores, helping push the Patriots to their first win. Moscarello added his own no-look score in the second half for one of his game-high five goals.
MAU continued to pour it on in the second quarter and took a comfortable 13-1 lead into halftime.
The Patriots were able to empty their bench a bit. Starting goalie Landon Brimmer (eight saves) was pulled with around seven minutes left to play in the contest, giving Sam Labovitz some time protecting the cage. When MAU went a man-down after being called for a slash, the reserve came up with a pair of nice saves.
Ben Krawczyk tallied his first varsity points, notching a pair of assists in the fourth quarter.
Sam Thompson, Lucas Lincourt, James Murphy and Sam Umphlette all found the back of the net at least once in the win.
MAU (1-2) hits the road for its next game Thursday, playing at Rutland at 4 p.m.