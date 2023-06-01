BENNINGTON — For the first time since 2013, Mount Anthony is moving on to the state semifinals. The No. 3 Patriots defeated No. 6 Stowe 17-2 in a Division II quarterfinal matchup Thursday on a blistering afternoon, with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees throughout play.
“It feels nice to get that monkey off our back,” said Patriots coach Frank Gaudette.
The two goals are tied for the fewest Stowe scored this season. It was another example of a solid defensive showing from the Patriots, who have been solid on that side of the field all spring.
“Just the same defense we’ve been playing all year, the guys are doing the little things: getting sticks on balls and not letting a lot of shots off,” Gaudette said.
The MAU coach said its offense, which dominated the possession game all day long, also made things easier.
MAU jumped out to a 5-1 lead after one quarter of play. Lucas Lincourt (three goals, two assists) maneuvered past his man, found a shooting lane and capitalized for the game’s first score a couple minutes in.
Tyler DeBoer (game-high five goals, three assists) added a couple to pad the MAU lead to 3-0.
Everything was clicking for the Patriots, who followed those scores by converting a man-up opportunity after Stowe was flagged for the game’s first penalty.
Stowe’s Liam Newhouse was sent to the penalty box for 30 seconds after being called for a hold with four minutes remaining in the first quarter. It only took the Patriots half that time to turn the advantage into a score, as Lincourt fed fellow senior Aiden Moscarello (three goals, one assist) to put MAU up 4-0.
About a minute later, James Murphy laced one past Stowe goalkeeper Alex Mitchell (nine saves) as the lead grew to 5-0.
Stowe’s Wyatt Sigler momentarily stopped the MAU run by converting an iso opportunity near the MAU cage. Landon Brimmer was sound protecting the Patriots’ cage all afternoon, finishing with 12 saves.
MAU didn’t look back from there. It looked like the hungrier team from the opening whistle, relentlessly attacking ground balls and keeping a high motor despite the heat.
“We brought the energy today,” Gaudette said. “We condition pretty hard throughout the week. That pays off, especially on hot days like this.”
Gavin Schnoop and Evan Eggsware were crucial in the possession game, each scooping a game-high six ground balls. Both seniors added a goal, as well.
Henry Frechette, Chase Gauthier and Sam Umphlette rounded out the scoring, each netting one goal in the victory.
Freshman Max King was responsible for Stowe’s only other score, which came in the third quarter.
The Patriots now await the winner of Saturday’s Division II quarterfinal matchup between No. 2 Harwood and No. 10 Brattleboro. If Brattleboro is able to pull off the upset, MAU would host the semifinal Tuesday. If Harwood is able to take care of business, MAU would make the trip north.
Either way, MAU will be making its first semifinal appearance in a decade.