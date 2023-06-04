MANCHESTER — After watching Woodstock trim its deficit from five goals to two in the third, Tom Grabher huddled the Bulldogs together before the start of the fourth quarter of Saturday's Division I quarterfinal. The BBA coach delivered a clear message as his team held a slim 11-9 lead.
“We have to stop with the penalties,” Grabher told his team. “Stay out of the (penalty) box.”
The No. 5 Wasps scored twice with a man-up advantage in the third on three BBA penalties, helping the visitors claw their way back into contention. The Bulldogs couldn’t afford to give Woodstock those same opportunities in the final 12 minutes – and they didn’t.
BBA was called for just one penalty in the fourth and held off Woodstock’s best comeback bid, winning 14-10.
Grabher said the penalties come from a multitude of factors: frustration, excitement and stamina, to name a few. He recognized the need to regroup his team prior to the start of the final quarter, with a trip to the state semifinals on the line.
“It’s all about trying to teach these young boys to have better composure and to keep their nature, their energy and excitement under control,” Grabher said after the game. “Because when we do anything in life where we’re letting our emotions rule our actions, then we’re gonna get in trouble.”
The Bulldogs stayed out of trouble in the fourth, capitalizing on a man-up advantage to begin the quarter as Woodstock’s Jaedon Beardsley was flagged for a slash at the end of the third.
Junior attack Peyton Gray made the Wasps pay for that penalty, placing his shot past Woodstock freshman goalie Rowan Larmie with just four seconds remaining on the advantage to put BBA ahead 12-9. Gray was the man offensively much of the day, finishing with nine goals and one assist.
The Wasps answered less than a minute later as William Coates picked up a groundball on a pass intended for Reid Allegretti that was off the mark near the BBA cage. Coates was in the right spot at the right time, scooped up the loose ball and scored.
Gray once again put his Bulldogs ahead by three, 13-10, less than a minute later. He added a timely insurance goal with just under three minutes remaining after intercepting a Larmie clear attempt and beating the freshman in a 1-on-1 scenario. It was the second time Gray forced a turnover deep in Woodstock territory and beat the goalie 1-on-1 in the second half, providing a big boost to the Bulldogs offense as it searched for scores.
Laramie limited BBA to five scores over the final two quarters after allowing nine in the first half. The Woodstock freshman finished with 16 saves, nine of which came in the final two quarters.
After allowing seven second-quarter scores in what was by far BBA’s most efficient quarter offensively, Laramie elevated his game when he needed to most – keeping the Wasps within striking distance.
“The goalie had a couple good saves, he had a couple of outstanding ones,” Grabher said. “And that really kept them in it. I think we could have broken away there if a couple of those went in, so credit to him as a young goalie. He really stood up there in the second half.”
He mimicked a save made by BBA’s Miles Kaplan earlier in the game, leaving his feet to make a diving stop as a rebound on the initial save dribbled outside the crease and gave the Bulldogs another shot on net.
Kaplan was equally impressive on the other side of the field, finishing with six saves on the day.
“He kept us in it because that would have really got us down to the nitty gritty there with a goal or two difference,” Grabher said of his senior goalie.
The Bulldogs defense helped the cause. Three of the Wasps’ scores came in a man-up situation, and a few more came during an unsettled transition.
“I think 6-on-6, they did an excellent job,” the BBA coach said. “I think they really finished and sealed it up for us at the end.”
The Bulldogs limited Woodstock to just one goal in the fourth quarter as they slowly pulled away. The defense came up with some timely turnovers and Kaplan made a big save. Grabher says that unit has stayed consistent throughout the year and is a big reason why BBA is heading to its fourth consecutive semifinal game.
“Through and through, they really keep us in these games when we fluctuate offensively,” he said. “The defense has been very solid – it’s the core of our team this year.”
Woodstock jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the game’s first five minutes. Gray netted his first score of the contest with a little over two minutes remaining in the opening quarter, cutting the Wasps’ lead in half.
Woodstock was called for a faceoff violation to begin the second quarter, which Bulldogs specialist Carter Cave took full advantage of by charging toward the net and finishing with a goal just seven seconds into the quarter, evening the game at 3-3.
That extended what would be an 8-0 BBA run, including the first six scores of the second quarter. Gray was an integral part of that spurt, scoring five times as BBA built an 8-3 lead.
BBA advances to the Division I semifinal and will play at No. 2 South Burlington Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The Wolves defeated the Bulldogs 17-10 in their lone regular season matchup May 12 in Manchester.