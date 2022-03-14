The Southern Vermont League announced its boys basketball all-league teams on Monday, with plenty of Bennington County hoopers making the cut.
Coming off its 21-2 season that saw its first trip to the Division IV semifinals in program history, Long Trail is the most decorated team in Bennington County. The Mountain Lions are the only program in Bennington County to have two players make the first-team as starters Tomasz Koc and Luca Goff were among the five players selected.
Coach Mike Olson was also named as the D Division coach of the year, the only coach in the county to receive the honor.
In the A Division, Mount Anthony guard Carter Thompson and Burr and Burton big man Madox Mathews were the two local athletes named to the first-team.
Joining Koc and Goff on the D Division first-team is Arlington’s Jake Morse.
A bunch of local ballers were named to the honorable mention team, led by Arlington’s three selections: Griff Briggs, Cooper Jennings and Joseph McCray. Long Trail’s Ty Dickerson and Patryk Lukaszewski join the trio of Eagles among the D Division honorable mention team.
A pair of Patriots landed on the A Division honorable mention team: senior guard Austin Grogan and junior big Braeden Billert. BBA’s Will Ameden was also selected.