After a season shortened by the pandemic, the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal has selected Mount Anthony's Gavin Johnson as our boys basketball player of the year.
Johnson was the leader for the Patriots, both on and off the court, in his senior season. He led the team in points with 141, an average of 15.6 points per game.
He scored more than 20 points three times, including 20 points against Bellows Falls, 22 in the season-opener against Burr and Burton and 21 points and 17 rebounds in his senior night against Woodstock.
“He’s been a good player for us for four years and this is his time to have his own moment,” said MAU coach Marcus Hass after the Woodstock game. “He had some good success tonight and we all enjoyed watching him play.”
In his four-year varsity career, Johnson scored more than 700 points for Mount Anthony and at the end of the year, he was named as a Vermont Basketball Coaches Association senior all-star along with a first-team Southern Vermont League nod.
The Patriots went 4-5 in the 2020-21 campaign, falling in the opening round of the Division I tournament to Colchester.