HOOSICK, N.Y. — Kennedy Boisvert has been a problem for opposing teams inside the circle all year long. That trend continued Saturday afternoon as she no-hit Morris Edmeston, leading her Hoosick Falls Panthers to a 13-1 win.
She recorded 11 outs via the K, passing 200 total strikeouts on the season.
The Panthers were active at the plate, totaling 14 hits led by three from Marissa Landry and Bella Stefanovich, who each also drove in four runs.
The Panthers improve to 13-4 on the season and return to the field against Greenwich Monday at 4:30 p.m.