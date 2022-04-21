CAMBRIDGE. N.Y. — By eighth grade, many athletes are gearing up for a transition to the high school ranks while enjoying their final year of middle school.
Hoosick Falls ace Kennedy Boisvert is different. She’s practically a seasoned veteran at this point, dominating inside the circle almost every time she toes the rubber. Her latest victim: rival Cambridge on Thursday afternoon.
Boisvert fanned 17 Cambridge batters en route to a 1-0 Hoosick Falls win. Cambridge managed a single hit off the Panthers ace, a bunt single down the third base line by Jaylyn Prouty in the bottom of the sixth inning.
These sorts of dominant performances are beginning to seem routine for Boisvert, but the game started out a little rocky for her standards.
With a light rain falling on a chilly late April afternoon, Bosivert’s command was slightly off. She walked Cambridge leadoff hitter Isabel Darfler on 4 pitches to begin the bottom of the first. After forcing Prouty to pop out, she walked another Cambridge batter to put two runners on with just one out.
“I think my arm was just kind of flying out,” Bosivert said. “I just needed a second to calm down and get ready.”
The Hoosick Falls pitcher wandered around the circle, flicked the ball from her throwing hand into her glove and back into her throwing hand, took a breath and refocused.
Once that happened, there was nothing Cambridge could do. Bosivert was in the zone.
In the next 16 Cambridge at-bats, 15 were strikeouts. A dominating stretch that lasted from one out in the first inning to 1 out in the sixth inning. The only batter not to be punched out during that stretch reached on an error by Hoosick Falls’ left fielder. Simply put, Bosivert took the game over.
Cambridge’s pitcher Lauren Archambault was also impressive inside the circle. She also pitched a complete game and held the Panthers bats at bay for much of the afternoon, allowing just 1 run on 5 hits and 2 walks while fanning 11.
The difference was an RBI single off the bat of Marissa Landry to center in the top of the third. Landry crushed a line drive that allowed Bella Stefanovich to cross the plate for the lone run of the contest.
Archambault also impressed with her fielding ability. Landry dug into the box again in the fifth with two on and two outs. The Panthers third baseman once again smashed a line drive that looked destined to drive in at least one run, but Archambault made the play of the day. She only had a split second to react as the ball raced directly toward her. The Cambridge pitcher got a glove on it, but the ball was hit with so much force that it began to pop out of her glove. That’s when Archambault trapped it on her thigh to secure the catch and get out of the jam unscathed.
Kai Jones was productive from the 8-hole for Hoosick Falls, getting 2 hits in 3 at-bats.
Tom Husser secured his first victory as the head coach of Hoosick Falls softball. Husser, Hoosick Falls’ Athletic Director and girls soccer coach, joined the softball coaching staff as an assistant this spring. Head coach Nicole Noto was forced to miss Thursday’s game with an illness, jolting Husser into the head role for an afternoon.
“That’s it, I got my first win [and] I got my last,” Husser said with a smile.
While it may be Husser’s last, it likely won’t be Hoosick Falls’ final win of the season. The Panthers improve to 5-1 and travel to Stillwater Monday for a 4:30 p.m. start.