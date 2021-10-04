BENNINGTON — Catamount BMX hosted the Vermont State Championships last weekend.
Riders who raced both the Vermont state qualifier earlier in the summer and the Vermont state final this weekend qualified for awards within their age classes. A total of 14 Vermont based riders received state rankings.
More than 120 riders attended Sunday’s state final from all over the Northeast.Competitors ages varied as young as three all the way to 60 years old.
Catamount BMX holds practices on Wednesday evenings and races on Saturday mornings. Free trials are available to new riders.