HILTON, N.Y. — Ashlee Billert was named to the Empire 8 field hockey all-conference second team on defense.
The Russell Sage College field hockey senior defender and former Mount Anthony Patriot wrapped up her stellar college career having made a career record 17 defensive saves. Billert also holds the school record of 50 games played. She ranks second with her 44 career starts.
Over the course of the 2021 season, Billert was also honored as the Empire 8 Defensive Player of the Week after she scored the eventual game-winner with 3:27 remaining as the Gators defeated visiting Keuka 3-2 on Oct. 23. She totaled four defensive saves in the E8 win.
For the year, the Gators went 4-13 overall with a 2-6 mark in the conference and had a three-game win streak late in the season as well.