BENNINGTON -- Call it a winning streak.
The Mount Anthony boys basketball team is getting hot at the right time, parlaying Tuesday night's victory over Windsor with Friday night's 62-46 victory over Bellows Falls.
The victory brings the Patriots (3-3) back up to .500 with next week's two-game slate wrapping up the regular season.
The difference in Friday's contest was the third quarter. MAU came out of the break with a 23-19 advantage and had no intentions of giving that lead away.
The Patriots caught fire offensively scoring 25 points -- more than they put up in the entire first half. MAU could do no wrong in the quarter, scoring from the post by utilizing Gavin Johnson's size and footwork, mid-range jumpers through its motion offense and from deep.
"I think this group responded really well (after) not having a great first half," MAU coach Marcus Hass said. "They had a great third quarter."
Johnson led the way with 20 points, but also tallied five assists. He showed good patience and found cutting teammates in open lanes to create easy baskets for MAU.
"He's been getting double teamed since he was a freshmen," Hass said. "He's had to learn that it can't go up to the rim every time and he's got to look to dish, and I think this year he's really put an emphasis on that."
MAU hit three 3-pointers in the quarter. Ian White put the finishing touches on a quarter that saw MAU outscore the Terriers 25-15 by hitting a contested three from the top of the key at the buzzer, banking it in and giving MAU a 14-point lead after three.
White had a flair for the dramatics at Kates Gym on Friday night, as his only other basket was another three - this time from the right wing - as the first quarter expired.
The Terriers used their size - particularly Owen LaRoss - to make things difficult for MAU in the first half. LaRoss finished the night with 11 points, with a few of those scores coming off offensive rebounds and second-chance points.
The second half was a different story as Johnson and Braeden Billert controlled the glass. Johnson even flipped the script to begin the fourth, creating second-chance opportunities for MAU with his aggression on the offensive boards and the Patriots translated those opportunities into scores.
After starting the season 1-3 and missing some contributors to its roster, things are starting to click for the Patriots as more and more players return and begin to contribute. On Friday, eight different MAU players scored. Only Johnson and Billert (12 points) reached double figures in the balanced offensive attack.
Hass knows that depth will only help his team moving forward.
"It's great that we're able to get guys in and guys are understanding the system now and are able to contribute and feel comfortable getting into games," he said.
At times - especially in the first half - Kates Gym felt like Bellows Falls' home gym, and it sounded like it was at full capacity with the amount of energy and noise the Terriers' bench brought. MAU's bench matched that intensity after the opening few minutes.
"Props to Bellows Falls, they started with energy on their bench," Hass said. "We told our guys they had to pick it up. They responded in the second half."
MAU will look to keep the momentum going when they host Woodstock Tuesday night at 7 p.m. for Senior Night.